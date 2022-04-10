PAS says no to early GE15, wants more time

PETALING JAYA: Calls to expedite the dissolution of Parliament is “inappropriate”, according to PAS.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party will continue negotiations with the other parties to unite the “ummah” and avoid head-to-head clashes (during the elections) to defeat Pakatan Harapan.

“PAS is of the opinion that the interest of the nation and people’s welfare comes first. This includes economic recovery measures, including Budget 2023, which will be tabled,” he said.

Hadi’s statement came after the Umno Supreme Council, on Friday, insisted that Parliament must be dissolved as soon as possible to pave the way for the 15th General Election (GE15) by year-end to return the mandate to the people.

Hadi’s latest remarks was different from that of coalition partner Bersatu, whose president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin described Umno and BN as PN’s “main enemy”.