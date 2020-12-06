PAS to meet over political turmoil in Perak

KOTA BHARU: PAS will be holding a meeting at party level to discuss the political crisis in Perak after witnessing the fall of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who failed to garner majority support in a vote of confidence.

PAS deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said several issues to be discussed involved cooperation with Umno in Muafakat Nasional (MN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PAS did not earlier talk to Umno on the motion. What PAS is confident is to find a solution over the move taken by Umno on the issue.

“PAS itself had made an official statement on the matter,” he told reporters after visiting several housing estates affected by floods in Wakaf Stan, Kubang Kerian here yesterday.

Yesterday PAS made a stand of not joining the effort to form the new Perak government.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan however said PAS would continue its roles in the community as usual at state and national level.

Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain majority support in a vote of confidence at the State Legislative Assembly sitting when he garnered only 10 votes compared to 48 against and one abstain.

The motion was brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru) to prove Ahmad Faizal had the support of all 59 assemblymen as the Menteri Besar.

The Perak Legislative Assembly has 25 Barisan Nasional assemblymen, all from Umno, DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (5), PKR (3), PAS (3), while Gerakan and Independent has one seat each.

Commenting further, Tuan Ibrahim said it is hoped the new state government is not dominated by the opposition.

“It should remain under PN. This should be protected and there should be consultation. Whatever it is, I need to respect Umno and is confident the party has a solution,” he said. — Bernama