PAS upholds Agong’s view for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible

KUALA LUMPUR: The view expressed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible and that the government should accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination process is in line with the government’s ongoing efforts said PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS also upholds His Majesty’s statement on the importance of having a stable and strong government to effectively deal with Covid-19 and revive the country’s economy, besides emphasising that all parties should reduce politicking so the government can focus on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.

“His Majesty’s views on the parliamentary session are in line with the government’s commitment to hold a parliamentary session as stated by the Prime Minister.

“PAS is confident in the efforts and commitment of the federal government which has managed to provide over 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine injections consistently per day. It is a yardstick in achieving the target of vaccinating 80 percent of the people by the end of this year,“ he said in a statement today.

“The concern of His Majesty and the Malay Rulers should be viewed seriously by the people to ensure Malaysia is free from Covid-19,“ he said. — Bernama