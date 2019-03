KUALA LUMPUR: Passengers using the newly-launched Orange Route of the GoKL bus service are happy, as it saves them time and money.

A Bernama survey found there was a positive response from Malaysians as well as foreign tourists using the bus service along the 10.4km route.

Housewife Madiah Sarip, 61, who lives in Jalan Gurney, said she used to take the normal bus and often had to wait a long time.

“Now, this bus service is free and facilitates my daily journey, especially to the Chow Kit market.

“The waiting time is quite satisfactory also as I only have to wait for a short while. Previously, I used to wait for more than an hour for the normal bus,” she said.

Launched on Feb 28, the Orange Route GoKL bus offers free services from the Titiwangsa hub (Hentian Pekeliling) before passing through Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Jalan Padang Tembak, Jalan Bukit Keramat, Persiaran Gurney, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz and Jalan Pahang.

The Kuala Lumpur Hospital, National Heart Institute (IJN), Pusrawi Hospital, National Library, Wisma Sejarah and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (Business School) are situated along the route and the waiting time for the GoKL bus is between 15 and 20 minutes.

Indonesian tourist Fajri Subir, 47, said the GoKL service was useful for passengers as it was connected to other public transportation.

“This bus connects with other buses to interesting places in Kuala Lumpur ... it’s a big help for tourists like me who likes to walk around the capital city,” he said.

The other important locations under the Orange Route are Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic, Police Training Centre, Grand Seasons Hotel and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

A private sector employee, Mohd Kamarulzaman Suib, said the new route facilitated his journey, while the service provided by the GoKL bus made passengers feel comfortable and happy.

UniKL student Najiha Kamarul Hisyam, 22, said she was happy with the government’s initiative in providing the Orange Route as it helped students like her to be more thrifty.

The Orange Route is in addition to four other existing routes, which are the Green Route (KLCC-Bukit Bintang), Purple Route (Pasar Seni-Bukit Bintang), Red Route (Titiwangsa Hub-KL Sentral) and Blue Route (Titiwangsa Hub-Bukit Bintang). — Bernama