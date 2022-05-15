Passing of amendment to party constitution proof of unity within UMNO: Party leader

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendment to the UMNO Constitution which was unanimously approved today has been described by many party leaders as the ‘sacred’ voice of the grassroots who want the party’s stability to remain in the face of the next General Election (GE).

UMNO Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the amendment to allow party elections to be held no more than six months after the GE gave party members space to focus on election work.

“Most importantly, the spirit of the grassroots expressed by today’s delegates is still strong, and will be brought to the next GE,“ he said after the UMNO Special General Assembly which took place at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) today.

At the 2021 UMNO General Assembly held in March this year, Asyraf Wajdi proposed to the party’s top leadership for party elections to be held only after a GE, to avoid any attempts to sabotage and weaken the party’s unity and strength.

Today’s assembly saw the unanimous decision of the delegates to approve the motion to amend the UMNO Constitution, which includes allowing party elections to be held no later than six months after the GE, under Clause 10.16.

The amendment motion which also involved Clause 15.3 and Clause 18.2 was tabled by UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in front of 2,586 delegates present.

Describing the special gathering as very meaningful, UMNO Supreme Council (SC) member Tan Sri Noh Omar said after the motion was presented to the delegates, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the vice president, stood up to support the motion.

According to him, the passing of the amendment not only reflects the point that every decision made by UMNO is from the voice of the grassroots, but also shows strong support from various layers of the party’s leadership.

“This success (constitutional amendment) proves that the agreement and unity that exists in UMNO is very strong and good,“ he said.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the amendment to the UMNO Constitution was a step forward for the party, especially in ensuring that it could focus on facing the GE.

“In MCA itself we had gone through this matter (constitutional amendment) two years ago, and it shows our compatibility (MCA and UMNO). Now UMNO can ensure that the focus is more on the GE and not merely on the party election,“ he said when met after UMNO’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri banquet here.

Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the constitutional amendment approved today was able to strengthen the party before the GE and avoid divisions among the leadership and members.

“We see that when there is a party election before the GE, the party becomes weaker because the ones who lose the contest will leave the party and contest against the party,” he said, adding that if UMNO won and managed to form a good working government, then the party election would not be so much of a priority.

Meanwhile, UMNO’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and UMNO’s 76th anniversary were also held after the special assembly. - Bernama