Paul Yong’s rape trial adjourned to Sept 27

IPOH: The trial involving Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix), who is charged with raping his maid, at the High Court here today, has been adjourned and set for two days in September.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed set Sept 27 and 28 to call other witnesses, after hearing the testimony of two witnesses in court today.

Today’s proceedings commenced by calling the 21st prosecution witness, former Meru Desa Park’s supervisor, A. Murugiah, who was then responsible for maintaining the security of the residential area where Yong lived.

During cross-examination by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh, the witness agreed that inspection of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the residential area with Inspector Rashidi Othman, who was then the Jelapang police station chief, found a woman was seen coming out towards the main road on July 8, 2019, about 1.23 pm, a day after the alleged incident.

“All I know is she came out of Meru Desa Park, I don’t know who. The security guards will ask for the name and exit from which house,” he said.

Murugiah also agreed that there were two security guards on duty in the security post, and the woman had a chat with them before leaving the residential area.

The witness also said that he quit his job voluntarily on July 31, 2019, due to dissatisfaction with the management as well as work pressure.

When cross-examined by lawyer Salim Bashir, Murugiah said that there were 24 CCTV cameras in the residential area, but none could record movements in the hallway of Yong’s residential unit to see individuals who came to visit occupants.

“Any visitor who wants to enter will be recorded (in a logbook) unless there is an access card (carried by residents living in the area),” he said.

He also agreed that there were other politicians who lived in the residential area and were free to move around, which could not be known if they went to Yong’s house to meet any occupants.

The trial then continued by calling Lee Yeong Wai, 39, Yong’s friend who was driving a Toyota Alphard returning from Kuala Lumpur with Yong and his wife on the night of the incident.

When cross-examined by Rajpal, Lee said they arrived at Yong’s house at about 8.30 pm and chatted for a while before he left, and later arrived at his house at 9.20 pm, The journey to his house from Yong’s house was estimated to take 20 minutes.

“When I was the ‘outside porch’, I never met the maid,” he said, and also agreed that Yong was still wearing the same clothes when he left the accused - a black T-shirt and long pants of the same colour.

The prosecution, led by state prosecution director Azlina Rasdi, comprises deputy public prosecutors Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fitri Sadarudin while the defence team was led by Rajpal.

The court, thus far, has heard the testimony of 22 witnesses since the trial began on April 5.

Yong, 51, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian maid at his residence in Meru Desa Park here between 8.15 pm and 9.15 pm on July 7, 2019.

The case was earlier mentioned in the Sessions Court, but on Dec 15, 2020, the Federal Court allowed the defence’s application to transfer the case to the High Court for trial.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on Aug 23, 2019, when he was Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.- Bernama