Paya Laka to be developed for agro-tourism: Pahang MB

ROMPIN: The padi farming area in Paya Laka in Kampung Sepayang here will be developed as a agro-based tourism destination in Pahang, with an allocation of RM5 million set aside for implementation of phase 1 of the project, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said implementation of the project, scheduled to be completed in 2025, would involve infrastructure development, including upgrading existing facilities and construction of administrative buildings.

“I believe that Paya Laka will become another tourist destination in Pahang, especially in the Rompin district. The project is expected to be able to generate income for locals through the creation of job opportunities and business activities,“ he told reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Paya Laka Agrotourism Infrastructure Development Project, Kampung Sepayang here today.

Paya Laka, with ​​324 hectares of padi fields , is suitableto be developed as a tourist location due to its location near the coastal area and the Rompin State Park.

The plan to develop Paya Lakas for agrotourism, according to Wan Rosdy, was mooted by incumbent and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15) Tioman state seat, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain and former Rompin Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin.

At the ceremony, Wan Rosdy also announced that the Pahang Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP) had also credited a special assistance of RM500 per person to all 262 participants of the Paya Laka Group Land Plan (RTK). - Bernama