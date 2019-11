PASIR PUTEH: A welfare organisation known as Pertubuhan Anak Yatim Miskin Kelantan (Payatim), is building a centre for orphans, costing RM4 million, in Pasir Mas next year.

Its president, Mohd Nor Jusoh (pix) said the centre, capable of accommodating about 100 children and problem teenagers, would be built on a one-hectare site in Kampung Perangkap, Bunut Susu in Pasir Mas.

“The center will be a model for shelter homes as it will have a system that will also encompasses living skills to rehabilitate problem children and orphans.

“After completing the rehabilitation programme, participants can opt to return to school or attend religious studies at a nearby pondok school,” he told reporters after a mass circumcision programme, involving 100 children, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (P) Pasir Puteh here today.

The circumcision programme was opened by Kelantan Social Welfare deputy director Siti Nor Hasma Mat Isa. — Bernama