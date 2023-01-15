PBS, PH to support anti-hopping bill at Sabah State Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen will support the anti-party hopping bill when it is tabled in the Sabah State Assembly.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the state government had indicated that the bill was on the next agenda of the state assembly.

“We (the seven PBS assemblymen) will support it. The passing of the anti-hopping law is a victory for PBS, anything that strengthens the sanctity of the loyalty of the assemblymen to the party and the rakyat,“ he told reporters after a Chinese New Year walkabout at Gaya Street here today.

Yesterday, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who officially took over as United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, had proposed for the anti-party hopping bill to be tabled at the Sabah State Assembly sitting in March.

The Kadamaian assemblyman said he had submitted the proposal to Hajiji and the state government as it was deemed important to create political stability in the state.

Meanwhile, Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew who was met after the walkabout said the seven PH state assemblymen would also vote in favour of the bill.

“Whatever the decision of the party leaders, I am sure the chief minister (Hajiji) knows what to do. If the government initiates it (tabling the bill), we will support it. We will leave it to the leadership,“ she said. - Bernama