PBT should provide facilities for hawkers, petty traders to do business comfortably

PUTRAJAYA: Local Authorities (PBT), especially in urban areas, need to provide comfortable infrastructure and facilities for hawkers and petty traders to conduct business in a conducive environment, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the facility needed to be provided as the group also contributed to the national economy through their businesses.

“In a city such as Kuala Lumpur, not only should there be facilities for large companies and industries, but it is necessary to include facilities to drive the economy of hawkers and petty traders representing the low-income group.

“Facilities in the city must include those for hawkers and petty traders so that they will be able to do business comfortably, with adequate basic facilities,” he said when officiating the 2022 National Level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day Convention (HPPK2022) here today.

The Prime Minister said the matter was also among the issues discussed during a meeting with the top management of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in Kuala Lumpur, this morning.

“This morning I was at DBKL... The beauty of the city of Kuala Lumpur, for example, must be accompanied by concerted efforts (to) provide business sites for hawkers and petty traders throughout the city,” he said.

He said through the effort which aimed at improving the people’s economic well-being, it could also give participation opportunities to all groups including hawkers and petty traders.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the country’s economy is not only generated by large companies but also involves the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Prime Minister said that his presence at the event demonstrated the government’s commitment and main focus on driving the economic development of low-income groups.

Meanwhile, he also expressed hope that the existing funds to be channelled to the target groups and in order to realise that wish, the management of financial institutions who are responsible for SME business financing matters, need to understand the purpose and goals behind the establishment of their respective institutions.

“Malaysia has various financial assistance agencies such as the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) which aim to provide assistance and convenience to the entrepreneurs (SMEs),” he said. - Bernama