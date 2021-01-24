PD Police detained unemployed man for drunk driving

PORT DICKSON: An unemployed man was detained after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol following police inspection during an Op Covid-19 roadblock mounted in front of the Lukut Police Station, early this morning.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 1.15am incident, the man, driving a Perodua Alza car was heading towards Port Dickson from Seremban, with a friend.

“The 33-year-old man was instructed to undergo a breath analyser test and the result showed the alcohol reading was 379 milligrams (mg) per 100 ml of blood.

“The driver was then taken to Port Dickson IPD Traffic office to undergo a second screening using the EBA-11 device and this time the reading was 231 mg,“ he said in a statement, today.

Aidi Sham said both men were also compounded for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) in line with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the case is being investigated under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama