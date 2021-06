KUALA LUMPUR: The new method of online home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) did not stop students from obtaining excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination for the year 2020.

Unlike the conventional method of face-to-face interaction, many SPM 2020 candidates consider the PdPR method a challenge with new learning techniques that they need to practise.

For 18-year-old Aina Nurain Mohd Zamanshahril from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, who scored 8A in nine subjects, not being able to study face-to-face due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) did not stop her from trying her best and excelling in the exams.

“I started revising around 10pm to midnight, and during each revision, I would gather questions to ask the teacher the next day,” she said.

Sharing a similar experience, Muhammad Azfar Nasution Sakaria from Kampung Pulau Raja, Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, who scored 7As in the examination, said he used a mobile phone with internet access to optimise PdPR.

“I revised for about five hours daily. Alhamdulillah, with my excellent results, I aspire to become a teacher and further my studies at the matriculation level or Institute of Teacher Education (IPG),” he said.

In PENANG, three identical sisters created history for Sekolah Menengan Agama Al-Maahadul Islami Tasek Junjung in Simpang Ampat here by scoring 7As in the SPM examination.

The 18-year-old trio, Nadwa Insyirah Baharom, Nadwa Maisarah dan Nadwa Zafirah, whose parents are self-employed and a general worker, did not expect to obtain the same results.

“We are not from a wealthy family. Only education can change our family’s fate, so the three of us always study hard to achieve our dreams in the future,” said one of the triplets.

Meanwhile, Nur Syamira Ishak from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Machang Bubuk, Bukit Mertajam listed being focused and asking questions to teachers during the PdPR session as her secret to obtaining 8A and 2B.

“Sometimes, there were internet connection issues during PdPR, but I persevered and continued to focus because I wanted to obtain excellent results. Moreover, my parents had always encouraged me. I would also like to thank my teachers and friends for helping me,” said Nur Syamira, who aspires to become a doctor.

In KEDAH, Nur Nada Azhar from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Kedah scored 11A+ and 1B+ in the SPM 2020. She admitted that the PdPR session was quite challenging, but that did not break her spirit to excel.

“The PdPR session was really challenging as students cannot ask questions face-to-face to teachers. It was most challenging for the science stream students who could not conduct experiments.

“My friends and I found it so difficult to understand certain topics and complete our homework,” said the 18-year-old student who resides in Sungai Petani. -Bernama