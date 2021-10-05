PDRM announce transfers of two senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfers of two of its senior officers effective Nov 8.

PDRM Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said the transfers involved the Marine Police Force commander under Bukit Aman’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order DCP Mohd Yusoff Mamat and the department’s Deputy Commander (general policing, strategic/investigation) ACP Zulafendy Hassan.

He said Mohd Yusoff would assume the position of Operations Staff Chief of the National Task Force Headquarters (NTF).

“Zulafendy will hold the position of Operations Division director of the NTF Headquarters,“ he said in a statement tonight.

-Bernama