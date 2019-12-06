PDRM looking for man over vandalism at church

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are looking for a man, believed to be mentally unstable, in connection with vandalism at the St Anne Church on Jalan Kulim here last Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said based on the footage of a closed circuit television camera at the church, the suspect, believed to be in the 40s, sprayed black paint on the flood and some statues in the church.

A church worker, who was at the scene informed the security manager at the church, who then confronted the suspect, but was scolded by the suspect, who then left on a motorcycle which was parked in the church compound.

Police are investigating the case for mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama