PDRM to conduct evacuation exercise at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and JB Sentral tomorrow

JOHOR BARU: An evacuation exercise will be conducted at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and JB Sentral here tomorrow.

South Johor Bahru District police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais in a statement today said the exercise would take place from 10pm to 12am.

“Users of the two buildings are urged to give full cooperation to the police and follow the instructions of the officers,” he said.

Shahurinain said the annual programme held since 2011 was organised in collaboration with the Property and Land Management Division in the Prime Minister’s Department and Public Works Department.

He said the exercise was to ensure all related government agencies were ready to face any eventualities.

It was also to educate users the buildings on the importance of evacuation and safety exercise in accordance with National Security Council guidelines, he added.

Shahurinain said the police had conducted such exercise involving various scenarios, like tremors, earthquakes, chemical spillage as well as bomb and terrorist threats. — Bernama