KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) wants to increase the number of personnel in the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), Special Action Unit (UTK) and VAT 69 Commando, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He told reporters after officiating the 63rd FRU anniversary celebration and handing out the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara awards here today, that currently there were only 2,500 personnel, including officers, in the FRU.

According to him, a proposal had been submitted to the Home Ministry since 2017 for consideration.

At today’s event, 287 personnel, including 15 FRU officers, received their awards. — Bernama