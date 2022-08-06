Peer pressure among reasons for youth’s involvement in ‘rempit’ activities

JOHOR BAHRU: Peer pressure is among the reasons why youths get involved in ‘rempit’ (illegal racing) activities.

Seri Alam police deputy chief DSP Dr Mohd Roslan Mohd Tahir said this was the finding of a three-year research conducted by him on illegal racing.

He said a total of 300 mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers) aged between 16 and 27 from Johor Bahru, Seri Alam, Kulai, Skudai and Iskandar Puteri were approached and interviewed.

“All this while, everyone has been pointing fingers, looking for someone to blame (for mat rempit issues). Some even blame the government, family and society.

“Through the research, it was found that it’s not the fault of the government, the enforcement or the family because they got involved at their own will and 90 per cent is due to peer pressure,“ he told a press conference at the launching of his book entitled ‘Rempit Barah Dalam Masyarakat - Salah Siapa?’ here today.

Mohd Roslan said the issues of mat rempit can be dealt with if the government through certain bodies continues to hold programmes such as awareness campaigns.

“The authorities can organise a programme for youths through awareness campaigns...parents also need to play a role in giving advice,“ he said. - Bernama