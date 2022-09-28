PEKA, SACF get order to extend interim stay of development at Bukit Cherakah

SHAH ALAM: The High Court today here allowed applications by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to extend the interim stay order over the Selangor government’s action to allow development at the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, representing Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam (PEKA) and the Shah Alam Community Forest Association (SACF) said Judge Shahnaz Sulaiman made the ruling in an online proceeding today.

“The court allowed their applications to extend the interim stay order pending hearing of the leave application for judicial review on Oct 19,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

PEKA and SACF filed the applications for leave last Aug 3 and had named the Selangor government, State Executive Council, State Forestry Department director and the Petaling Land and Mines Department as respondents.

Meanwhile, Rajesh said the court also allowed an application by Restu Mantap Sdn Bhd and the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) to become interveners in the case together with YCH Development.

Last Aug 11, the court allowed the applications by PEKA and SACF for an interim stay order over the Selangor government’s action to allow development at the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

The two NGOs want to challenge a decision made by the four respondents on Nov 20, 2000, to allow development on the 406.22-hectare site through the implementation of a decision that was made 22 years ago.

They also requested a declaration on the need to hold a public inquiry over the development of the forest reserve, as stipulated under the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2011. - Bernama