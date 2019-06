KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Kadazandusun Murut Welfare and Education Association (Pekadin) has appealed to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) for special approval for the construction of telecommunication tower in the Kiulu state constituency.

Pekadin vice-president Saimon Malubi said the construction of telecommunication tower would benefit the villagers and students of four schools, namely, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mantob, SK Lokub, SK Pukak and SK Kitapol.

He said although the area was only located only 55 km from Kota Kinabalu city, the local population felt as if they were living in the jungle due to lack of communication with the outside world.

The high speed broadband facilities were important in the era of globalisation, he said.

Hence, Pekadin sought the government assistance to realise the dream of the students and residents in the area to enjoy the development of telecommunication, especially high speed broadband facilities.

Pekadin hoped that Communications and Multimedia Minister would give this appeal due consideration, he said.

“The WiFi facilities for the schools alone are not enough ... what they need is broadband facilities for schools as well as for the local community”, he said in a statement today.

He also noted that despite the fact that many remote villages in Sabah have yet to enjoy broadband facilities, Pekadin hoped that the Sabah branch of Communications and Multimedia Commission would be able to spend time to have a look at the situation and giving due consideration to the appeal. — Bernama