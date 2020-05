KUANTAN: Four men, including three Indonesians, were killed while an Indonesian was injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer at the sixth kilometre of Jalan Chini-Kuantan in Pekan near here, today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said the incident happened at 12.30pm, throwing the car driver Indonesian, Abd Mannan, 25, out of the vehicle and resulting in him sustaining serious injuries.

The others killed were construction workers Mohamad Junhaizul Lizam, 26, a local from Chini 4, Pekan and three others known as Rohman, 20, Mudehri, 38, and Subakir, 43. All the dead Indonesians were legitimate passport holders.

“The crash was believed to have occurred after the Proton Wira, which was travelling from Kuantan towards Chini, went out of control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the trailer.

“Initial investigation found that Abd Mannan had overtaken several vehicles before going out of control,” he told reporters through a media statement, here, today.

Mohd Razli said those killed were pinned in their seats and the police had to seek assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department to extricate their bodies.

The 45-year-old trailer driver from Felda Chini, Pekan was unhurt.

The bodies were sent to the Pekan Hospital and would undergo post-mortems after obtaining Covid-19 screening test results.

Meanwhile Abd Mannan was rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, here, for treatment. - Bernama