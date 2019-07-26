Pekan Umno files preliminary objection against 1MDB forfeiture suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Pekan Umno has filed a preliminary objection against a forfeiture suit by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which is seeking to recover monies linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Counsel Datuk M. Reza Hassan, representing Pekan Umno, which was named as respondent, told the matter before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali during case management today.

“The objection was filed last Tuesday. I believe my learned friend had received the letter,“ he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Md Yunos Shariff, representing Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd, and counsel Amin Othman, acting for Yayasan Rahah, which are the respondents in the forfeiture suit, told the court that they had requested for full settlement.

Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai said the prosecution needed time to respond and informed the court that they would give the answer on the matter on Aug 23.

“The respondents have sent letters for settlement to us, and we will reply soon but we need time to respond,” said the DPP.

Justice Mohd Nazlan then fixed Aug 23 for case management of the Naza Quest and Yayasan Rahah cases, as well as to hear preliminary objection by Pekan Umno.

The court was scheduled to hear today, the prosecution’s application for gazetting of notice for third parties claiming any interest in the property seized from all respondents to be present in court and stake their claim on the assets sought to be forfeited in the suit against them.

The gazette notification was made under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

In the notice of motion, the prosecutor applied for an order to publish a notice under Section 61(2) of the Act, on all third parties claiming any interest in the property seized from all respondents to attend or be represented by their lawyers before the High Court on a date yet to be fixed. — Bernama