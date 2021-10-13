Pen Mutiara’s 6,000 members still against PSR mega project

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Fishermen’s Association (Pen Mutiara) today reiterated that the fishing community’s position on the three-islands reclamation project in the south of Penang has not changed, with over 6,000 of its members still against the mega project.

Pen Mutiara chairman, Mahadi Md Rodzi said the association’s establishment was subject to the Fishermen’s Association Act 1971, under which it was registered.

“We are still adhering to the decision taken at our previous general meeting, which unanimously decided to object to the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project, through the motions taken in a series of general meetings since 2016 until now.

“If there is any proposal to support the PSR project, the matter should go through a formal general meeting,” he told reporters here today.

According to media reports, on Oct 7, a group called Pertubuhan Lestari Alam Sekitar Pulau Pinang (PLASPP) had submitted a petition with 1,521 signatures in support of the PSR project, with 435 of the signatories being fishermen.

On this development, Mahadi said any claim of representation by fishermen outside a motion of the general meeting was invalid because they ignored the fishing community’s collective decision made through the official platform, in accordance with the Fishermen’s Association Act 1971.

“There was no motion brought at the official general meetings of our association that expressed support for the PSR project.

“As such, we would like to urge any party involved to use the proper channels in holding discussions or in making decisions because Pen Mutiara is a legitimate association which has been mandated to ensure the welfare of the fishing community,” he added. — Bernama