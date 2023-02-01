Penang Bridge, several roads closed this Sunday for Fellowship Ride

GEORGE TOWN: Several roads, including the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, will be temporarily closed for the Penang Fellowship Ride cycling event this Sunday (Jan 8).

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the programme covers a distance of 66 kilometres, and the roads involved will be closed in stages from 6.30 am to 1 pm.

“The Penang Fellowship Ride, organised by the state government in collaboration with G Club Penang Cyclists and the Penang Sports Council, will start and end at Persiaran Bayan Indah 2 (opposite Queens Waterfront),” he said in a statement today.

He said that since the cycling event will involve the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, the one-way road will be closed at certain times only to make way for cycling participants.

“For the Penang Bridge, which is from the island to Seberang Perai, the closing time is from 6.30 am to 9 am.

“As for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung, the road will be closed from 9 am to noon,” he said, adding that participants are reminded to wear the official jersey provided by the organiser.

Soon said the Penang Fellowship Ride had attracted 2,500 participants, including from Singapore, Australia and Japan, and the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak will also participate in the event. - Bernama