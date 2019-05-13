Penang civil servants to get Aidilfitri bonus of half-month salary or minimum RM1,000

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced a special Aidilfitri bonus of half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to all state civil servants.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the bonus is given because the state government was concerned with the rising cost of living in the wake of the festive season faced by the civil servants.

This will involve an allocation of RM5.27 million and will benefit 3,905 civil servants in Penang, he told a press conference here today.

At the same time, Chow also called on all civil servants to give their undivided cooperation and commitment to ensure the success of all the initiatives planned to achieve Penang 2030 Vision to be a wholesome and happy state.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said the state government was in the process of reducing the number of its civil servants.

“We are focusing on (reducing) permanent staff first, especially those with disciplinary issues,” he said.

Farisan also advised all civil servants in Penang to always maintain their integrity and the good image of their departments and institutions in discharging their duties. — Bernama