Penang CM orders contractor to investigate cause of road crack, collapse

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today ordered the engineers and contractor involved in the recent repair works of the Jalan Bukit Lama to investigate the cause of the road collapse and cracks.

He said the Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari was instructed to ensure the investigation into the incident was thorough and complete.

The road to Balik Pulau was reopened on May 6.

“There are two possibilities, one is to check on the integrity of the new retaining wall, whether it is solid or cracks have appeared in the retaining wall,” he told a press conference here.

Chow said the second possible cause for the cracks could be due to the compaction of the fill material for the road.

“They will have to see whether the compaction was done accurately to take the load of the traffic so we will let the engineer and contractor do investigations at the site first,” he said. - Bernama