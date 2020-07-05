Penang CM to record statement over tunnel project with MACC on Tuesday

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) expects to have his statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over his role in the proposed undersea tunnel project here on Tuesday.

He said the state government will cooperate fully with the MACC although it is the third time that it is being investigated over the RM6.3 billion project.

“Despite the lengthy duration of the investigation, the state will cooperate to ensure that the probe can be completed under the legal framework,” Chow said today.

He said more state officials, including consultants are expected to be hauled up for questioning in the coming days.

Jeffery Chew Gim Eam, a former special officer to former chief minister Lim Guan Eng, was remanded for four days to facilitate investigations. He has since been released on bail with no conditions imposed.

Others whose statements were recorded were former state executive councillors Datuk Lim Hock Seng and Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim.

MACC officials also visited the offices of Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy and state exco member Zairil Khir Johari.

Another exco member Jagdeep Singh Deo is said to be among those whose statement will be recorded by MACC.