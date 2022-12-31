Penang continues funding of free ferry service for another six months

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government will continue its free ferry ride programme for another six months until June 30, 2023, involving an expenditure of RM468,000.

State Infrastructure and Transport chairman, Zairil Khir Johari said the matter was in line with the state government’s move to extend the Mutiara Pass funding which was announced recently.

“This means that Malaysians will continue to enjoy free public transportation in Penang.

“The funding of fares for pedestrians using the ferry services involves 65,000 tickets per month or a monthly allocation of RM78,000,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the programme launched since July 1, 2021, has been well-received by the people of Penang as shown in the increasing number of ridership especially when the country entered the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

To enjoy the free ferry rides, Malaysian passengers only need to produce their MyKad to register in advance at the ticket counter and tap on the scanner provided by Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) before boarding the ferry.

“The state government hopes that with the continued funding it would to some extent alleviate the burden of those having to travel to and fro Butterworth and Penang Island and encourage the public to use public transport,” he said. - Bernama