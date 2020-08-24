Penang ferry service suffers shutdown for first time in over 100 years

GEORGE TOWN: It was an incident waiting to happen when the two remaining ageing ferries operating the cross channel ferry service between Penang island and Butterworth broke down and brought service to a halt for the first time in 126 years.

The mechanical breakdown will take up to two days to repair.

This has sparked protests across the board, from non-governmental organisations to politicians and transport providers as hundreds of ferry commuters were caught off-guard.

In a social media posting, the operator - Rapid Penang Ferry Sdn Bhd (owned by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad) cited technical complications afflicting the two old ferries.

It said another three (ferries) under its fleet are undergoing maintenance hence no back-up ferries could be deployed.

However, the operator will provide shuttle buses for commuters affected by the 48-hour impediment.

The old ferries, which were made in a Hong Kong shipyard, reportedly made their debut in the 1960s in Penang where over time they were upgraded to accommodate more commuters and vehicles.

Penang Consumers Protection Association president Datuk K. Koris Atan was displeased, saying that services need to be improved if Penang was serious about easing the traffic congestion.

“We should not be transfixed on future plans to ease the congestion. We should start working on mitigating the jammed up roads now. Ferries continue to play a role despite their eroding popularity as many are in favor of the two bridges,“ Koris said in an interview.

Pengkalan Kota assemblyperson Daniel Gooi Zi Sen demanded clarification from the Penang Port Commission (PPC), who regulates the ferry services.

“Why should Penangites suffer because of its inefficiency?” he questioned, adding that the disruption could have been prevented if proper precautions were taken.

He said the PPC chairman should be held accountable and said that the person responsible should resign.

Bagan Dalam assemblyperson Satees Muniandy said that providing shuttle buses does not help pacify the many furious commuters who rely on this means of transport.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy suggested that ferries be fitted with solar powered cells to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) chief executive officer Sasedharan Vasudevan affirmed that it has held discussion with Prasarana on re-acquiring the services from Rapid Ferry which took over in 2017.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said it is seeking to let PPSB take over.

It was reported that the ferry crossing services would be upgraded, while the ageing fleet will be sold to enterprises to become tourism icons for Penang considering their faithful service for over a century.