Penang govt asks MBSP to cancel approval for concert in Kepala Batas

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has asked the Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) to withdraw its approval of the Viral Lagu Tik Tok concert, scheduled to be held at Dewan Milenium, Kepala Batas, here on Sept 30.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid (pix) said the concert drew objections from local residents for not taking into account the sensitivity of Muslims, especially because it would be held two days after the Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad’s birthday) celebration.

“As the state Islamic Development Executive, I have asked the MBSP to cancel the approval for the concert. However, the organisers have requested to relocate the venue to Batu Kawan with additional conditions.

“Local residents (in Kepala Batas) have submitted their official objections to the MBSP mayor recently,” he said in a statement today.

Posters of the concert featuring Baby Shima and several artists from Indonesia have gone viral since Tuesday.

However, the posters do not provide information about the organisers of the event.

Meanwhile, Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, in a Facebook posting, also voiced his objection to the concert, saying he had ordered #TeamBertamKita to submit an official objection to MBSP mayor Datuk Azhar Arshad.

“Firstly, such an event is not suitable to be held in Kepala Batas, and secondly, it is scheduled to take place two days after Muslims celebrate Maulidur Rasul,” he said. - Bernama