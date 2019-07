KEPALA BATAS: The Penang government is set to make Bertam the first smart energy city of the state through a collaboration with two educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) said yesterday.

He said the National University of Malaysia through the Solar Energy Research Institute (SERI) and UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd will team up with the Kepala Batas Industrial Training Institute (ILP) to develop the smart energy city.

“The first strategy (in developing this smart energy city) is (to study) energy efficiency and energy conservation before adopting renewable solar energy to supply electricity to buildings,“ he said when opening the Bertam Smart Energy City project here.

According to him, the project is in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) which is a new approach to combine conventional technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance automation, communication, and using data online and in ‘real-time’.

“Smart Energy City is a smart city concept based on IR4.0 which was initially just a concept, but today, it has become a reality because IoT has begun to be applied in urban infrastructure,“ he said.

He said five buildings had been selected for the first phase of the project, namely Kepala Batas ILP, Abdullah Fahim Mosque, Kepala Batas Hospital, as well as the Mydin and Tesco supermarkets in Kepala Batas. — Bernama