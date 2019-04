KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that the Penang Umno Liaison and Johor Baru Umno received payments of RM1 million and RM300,000, respectively, through Ambank cheques belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in 2015.

Ambank senior manager (cheque processing centre) Badrul Hisam Mohamad, 45, said the cheques were cashed as they were no flaws found.

The two transactions were made through cheques from AmIslamic account number 2022011906, he added.

He also confirmed on payments made through cheques from the same account and they were a party from Sabah, UPKO for RM1 million and Trustee of Rumah Penyayang Tun Abdul Razak (RM400,000).

He was testifying on the fifth day trial of Najib’s case for alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totaling RM42 million.

When the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi produced the cheques for verification, Badrul Hisam confirmed them.

He also confirmed 13 other cheques that were issued from the account to other payees between Jan 30 and Feb 26, 2015.

They were Vital Spire Sdn Bhd (RM240,000), Zulqarnain & Co (RM2.5 million), Centre of Strategic Engagement Sdn Bhd (RM300,000), Lim Soon Peng (RM238,914), ABS Trend Master Sdn Bhd (RM100,000), Solar Dhine Sdn Bhd (RM1 million); Asmadi Abu Talip (RM50,000); Manisah Othman (RM13,800); MOZ Malaysia Sdn Bhd (RM56,500) and Syadilah Enterprise (RM77,300) between Jan 30 and Feb 26, 2015.

Badrul Hisam also confirmed a cheque for RM3.5 million, which was deposited into a payee account of Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak through an account number 2022011898 on Jan 21, 2015.

He also confirmed two cheques issued by SRC International Sdn Bhd to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd for RM20 million and RM103,361.17 on Dec 12, 2014 and March 9, 2015, respectively.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues this afternoon. — Bernama