Penang MAQIS seizes flour from Australia worth RM20.5 million

BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) in Penang seized over 14 million kilogrammes of flour from Australia worth RM20.5 million, here on Oct 2.

Its director, Muhammad Ikram Abd Talib said that an inspection on a bulk cargo ship laden with the flour (Australian Standard White Wheat and Australian Premium White Wheat) at 2.30 pm found inaccurate and confusing information on the valid MAQIS import permit.

“Subsequently, MAQIS seized all the flour worth about RM20.5 million, at the Butterworth Deep Water Wharves, for further investigation as providing inaccurate and confusing information is an offence.

“The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728),” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Ikram said MAQIS took serious measures over issues involving food safety, disease control and the risk of the entry of pests that could threaten the nation’s agriculture industry.

He said actions to enforce the law would continue to be empowered to ensure control against animal, fish and plant diseases and the assurance of food safety was preserved. -Bernama