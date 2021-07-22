Penang plans 10 housing projects to help people own house

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government through the State Housing Board (LPNPP) is planning 10 housing projects in five districts in the state to assist the people own a house.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo said the 10 housing projects would be developed in Jelutong, Perai, Ampang Jajar, Juru, Bukit Mertajam, Butterworth and Bandar Cassia, providing 20,912 units in all.

“With these 10 projects, the total house supply in the state will reach 220,000 units including low-cost, low-medium and affordable ones by 2030,“ he told reporters at City Stadium, here, today.

He said the costs of the houses ranged from RM42,000 to RM300,000 per unit, depending on the type, adding that out of the 10 projects, the study on the first project in Bukit Gedung had been completed and the request for proposal would be out by October.

“The tender will be open for a month and evaluated as best as possible. The construction work will be offered to the successful bidder by this December, the earliest.

“This project alone (in Bukit Gedung) will provide 1,267 homes comprising 253 low-medium cost units of 700 sq ft in size each as well as 1,014 affordable units,” he added.

Jagdeep said that so far, 38,149 units of low-cost, low-medium cost and affordable homes had been completed, 18,519 units were in various stages of construction and another 62,448 still in the planning stage. — Bernama