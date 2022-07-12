Penang RTD issues 32 summonses for not wearing seat belt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 43 summonses to errant motorists for not wearing seat belts during an operation around Seberang Jaya yesterday.

In a statement today, the department said the summonses were issued under Rule 4 of the Motor Vehicles Rules (Seatbelt) 1978 during a three-hour operation that started at 11am by the RTD Motorcycle Enforcement Unit (UPB) and codenamed Ops Tali Pinggang Keledar.

The statement added that a study showed that seat belt prevents one from hitting the dashboard or windscreen of the vehicle or being thrown out of the vehicle which can cause death or serious injuries.

Apart from being thrown out, passengers and drivers may also hit a rapidly opening airbag, the force of which can injure or kill the driver or passenger.

“For example, if a car is travelling at a speed of 50 km/h (kilometres per hour) and crashes into a stationary object, the car will stop, but the occupants will continue to move at a speed of 50 km/h in the same direction. This is called ‘inertia’ until a force brings the car to a stop,“ it reads.

The Penang RTD urged motorists to abide by the road safety rules and wear seat belts while driving as this can reduce the risks of serious injuries and loss of life. - Bernama