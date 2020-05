GEORGE TOWN: Senior citizens seeking the annual RM150 payout from the state government can seek the assistance of their respective state representatives if they are unsure of the process.

State Welfare committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said that the state will continue to disburse the payments to eligible candidates via electronic transfer into their bank accounts or through cash handouts.

The process was delayed because of the lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but the state is now ready to resume the process. Eligible persons have until the end of the year to collect the money.

“No one will be left out,” Phee assured in a statement.

He said there have been unofficial statements claiming that the money would be disbursed only through the electronic funds transfer (EFT), and that all cash payments from June 30 will be discontinued.

He stressed that these statements are false.

He said the state will disburse the money either through the EFT or in cash. “All the recipient has to do is to update his bank account,” he said.

To reduce risk, the state has decided that payments will be handed out only to recipients who have updated their bank account information.

This is to prevent close contact among the recipients when they collect the cash, as was the case in previous years.

Elderly recipients can update their information through the i-Sejahtera online help system with the help of their legal guardians. The system will be available online until July 31.

They can then bring a printout of the updated information to their respective state assemblymen or the district land offices to collect their payments.