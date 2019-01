GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has established a new portfolio called digital transformation in Penang as the state seeks to be more competitive in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 era.

The portfolio would be placed under him, Chow said in a statement to mark the New Year 2019 message.

Penang has no intentions to lag behind as the Industrial Revolution 4.0 is now dominating the world, Chow said.

“We plan to maintain our momentum through various platforms to make Penang competitive in the digitalised era,“ he said.

On the manufacturing sector, Chow revealed that Penang has recorded a total of RM1.98 billion worth of investments of which RM716 million were foreign direct investments and RM1.27 billion were from domestic investors.

“We hope that the global economy can improve further in the New Year so it can boost the investment count into Penang.”

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Chow said 2018 had witnessed a historic first for the country when the people rejected the kleptocracy administration and gave the mandate instead to the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“The previous administration had sidelined the principles of justice, freedom, honesty, democracy and integrity after some 60 years in power,“ he said.

Chow said the decision by the people to change the government must be accepted with an open heart and full of faith.

“2019 will provide us with an opportunity to make the necessary changes and to rehabilitate as well as to direct the country back to the right track,“ he said.

Penang has its development goals under the “Vision Penang 2030” with four main thrusts acting as a guideline on what the state needs to do.

Chow also spoke about the importance of its “cleaner and greener” campaign as a guide towards educating the people to be careful about the environment.