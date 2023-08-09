Penang Socso actively engaging with public on SKSSR as response still low

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Social Security Organisation (Socso) is actively engaging with the public to clarify and educate them on the Housewives' Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), as the response to the scheme is still low, said state Socso deputy director, Chiam Hong Lan.

“Based on the statistics so far, there are only 5,594 housewives registered under the scheme in the state. It is very low as many still do not know about it.

“We hope our (Socso) engagement with community leaders, including YBs (elected representatives), will highlight the importance for housewives to contribute to this scheme,” she told reporters here today.

Chiam said this after presenting a funeral expenses cheque and ‘pencen penakat' (survivor’s pension) letter to the next-of-kin of the late Muhamad Firdaus Rosli, 36, a p-hailing rider who died in an accident in Alma on Aug 30.

Also present was Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon.

The SKSSR provides protection to contributing housewives against domestic accidents and invalidity in the course of performing their household duties.

Those suffering domestic injuries will be eligible for medical and permanent disability benefits, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral expenses, and survivors' pensions.

All women, whether married or unmarried, who manage a household on a full-time or part-time basis, including a wife, mother, divorcee, widow, or single mother, are eligible to participate in the scheme, with an advance payment of 12 months at RM120 per month. -Bernama