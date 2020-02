BUTTERWORTH: The Penang state government has spent RM240.3 million on public and private housing maintenance projects as well as housing maintenance projects under local authorities (PBT) since 2008, said State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix).

From the total, he said RM184.3 million was spent on the public housing maintenance projects and RM33.9 million was for private housing under the Penang Maximum 80% Maintenance Fund (TPM80PP) programme, while RM22.1 million was allocated for housing projects under Penang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

"Apart from our efforts, we also received assistance from the federal government now. We have applied for many projects valued at RM101 million. To date, we have approved various projects worth RM23 million.

"Of course we hope more will come but at least, I think we are the state that gets the most approvals thus far. But we understand RM100 million was allocated under the two national funds, the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) and the Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM)," he told reporters, here yesterday.

Earlier, Jagdeep presented the certificate of completion of the installation of two new lifts for the Ampang Jajar Apartment under the People's Housing Project (PPR) which cost RM580,000 and the installation of 15 closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) at a cost of RM100,000.

According to him, the state government has allocated RM8.58 million for the implementation of several new projects and the maintenance of low-cost public housing this year.

Meanwhile, MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud noted that the Housing and Local Government Ministry has approved an allocation of RM3.33 million for MBSP to carry out 15 projects under TPPM 2020.

He said the maintenance works involved roof repair, water tanks and lifts, of which the allocation could be channelled to private flats which have the Joint Management Body (JMB) or the Management Corporation (MC). — Bernama