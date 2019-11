GEORGE TOWN: The island’s own Spider-Man, Ahmad Shakirin Mohd Zain, has been hitting the streets here in his superhero costume to earn a living for himself and his wheelchair-bound wife for the past 11 months.

The 50-year-old Spidey would pose for a photograph or a wefie for a small fee. He also makes appearances at children’s birthday parties.

“I am struggling but at least I am physically able,” he said.

Ahmad Shakirin makes his superhero rounds around Padang Brown, the Esplanade and Komtar. He bought the costume a year ago in Kuala Lumpur.

The Gelugor-born “superhero” stays in a budget hotel here with his wife as it is easier for them to move around the heritage enclave.

Despite his limited earning powers, Ahmad Shakirin does what he can to help the less fortunate in the area.

He said he would assist welfare organisations or individuals in need by contributing some of his earnings.