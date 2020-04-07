Penang to propose three measures in Covid-19 fight

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government will propose a three-pronged approach to the Federal Government to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In his public address via Facebook Live on his FB page, Chow said he would make three proposals to Putrajaya for implementation in the remaining days of the movement control order (MCO).

Firstly, he said he would ask the Health Ministry (MOH) to increase and simplify the Covid-19 screening test procedure.

If necessary, he added that the state government is ready to assist the ministry in this initiative in Penang.

“In other words, the state wants to see all positive cases to emerge during this period and take the necessary action,” Chow said.

Secondly, he said he would urge the Home Minister to implement movement control at Penang’s borders.

“It is important for us to break the chain of infection effectively. In fact, Sabah and Sarawak, which have immigration powers, have already adopted this approach.”

Thirdly, Chow said he would call on the Human Resources Ministry and International Trade & Industry (MITI) Ministry to establish and enforce the Environment, Health and Safety protocol so that all authorised companies are required to comply with safety and health measures without any exception.

Chow believes a clearer guideline for industries is needed and must be updated.

“I would formally bring up the suggestions mentioned in the next National Security Council (NSC) Special Meeting on the management of the pandemic.

“I hope the federal government will seriously consider our proposals,” he said.

Chow added the state had also taken the necessary steps in its fight against Covid-19.

He said the strategies include controlling the outbreak through MCO and disinfection, sharing session through various channels and impact management through Penang People’s Aid Package.