GEORGE TOWN: A total 14,012 licensed hawkers and petty traders in Penang can check their eligibility for the one-off RM500 aid on April 1 and April 6.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the aid is part of the state’s RM75 million people’s aid package announced by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to help parties affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The traders can check their eligibility using their identity card numbers via websites www.mbpp.gov.my and www.mbsp.gov.my and we will dispense a one-off RM500 payment through electronic fund transfer to those who have registered their bank account numbers with the local authorities,“ he told reporters here yesterday. - Bernama