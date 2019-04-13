Pengerang residents advised to be calm, no gas leak from PIC fire

KOTA TINGGI: Residents around Pengerang have been advised to be calm as there is no gas leak reported in the explosion and fire at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) yesterday.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the explosion only involved the pipes and not the tanks and Petronas had also confirmed the air quality reading is stable.

“It is not the tank which exploded, but a pipe, if it were the tank then it is really serious.

“It is learnt from Petronas, the gas reading is negative. There is no threat, the situation is safe and we hope the people would understand and not to panic,” he told reporters yesterday.

Also present was the Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

Puah said the state government would be assisting people affected in the explosion to claim their losses from Petronas. “The cause of fire is under investigations and it will take two to three more days.

Meanwhile Aminolhuda said three areas were affected in the explosion, they are Kampung Lepau involving six houses while the situation in Kampung Sungai Kapal and Taman Rengit Jaya is being investigated.

“The quick action of the Petronas Emergency Response Team (ERT) has helped to put out the fire in half an hour,” he said. — Bernama