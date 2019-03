PETALING JAYA: It was probably a joke that has gone too far as a police report has been lodged against, the person or persons behind a fake directive from the Education Ministry ordering students to undergo a penis inspection.

However, only students of SMK Seksyen 4 Bandar Kinrara were subjected to the “directive”.

“The Education Ministry requires us to conduct mandatory penis inspection on all male students at SMK Seksyen 4 Bandar Kinrara in accordance with Health Code 6.9. This year’s penis inspection will take place on Wednesday, March 20th during assembly,“ according to the fake directive.

It also warned students that they would not receive their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations slip if they do not attend or have an erection during inspection.

A source from the Education Ministry said that a report was lodged by the school on Friday.