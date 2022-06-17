Pensioner loses RM4.3 million to love scam

KUANTAN: A government pensioner claimed to have lost over RM4.3 million to a love scam syndicate after making acquaintance with an American man through Facebook last year.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 66-year-old woman claimed to have been duped by the man, who claimed to be a geologist at an oil and gas company in the United States, to depart with her money between Dec 2, 2021, and May 31 this year.

“Various excuses were given by the suspect to dupe the victim, including for him to pay an urgent debt, work permit fee, medical costs, as well as the cost of paying the lawyers to settle the issues involving his late father’s estate.

“During the period, the victim made 190 deposits to various bank accounts as instructed by the suspects, causing her losses totalling RM4,342,500,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim, after realising that she was cheated, lodged a police report yesterday.

In a separate case, Ramli said a man lost RM1.5 million in an investment scam involving a 30-hecrate X-fruit plantation project allegedly to produce fuel for aircraft.

He said the 38-year-old said he was promised a three-fold return on investment within the next three years.

“The victim agreed and managed to find an investor from Cambodia with an investment of US$500,000 which was deposited into his account before he transferred it to the suspect’s bank account in three transactions totalling RM1.5 million in 2015,” he said.

He said the victim realised that he was duped after failing to contact the suspect to get updates from the investment over the past three years.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama