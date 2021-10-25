People need to be assured of their place in Keluarga Malaysia — Sultan Nazrin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The people need to be assured that they have a place in Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said.

As such, he said the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia needs to be strengthened through the practice of openness in accepting the differences of opinion, in agreeing to disagree, and in appreciating the differences of approaches and methods.

“Each voice should be given space to be heard because the voices of the unheard have the potential to ignite a fire with lava of revenge that is more volcanic in nature,” he said at the sending-off ceremony at Dewan Bendahara, Istana Negara today.

Among those present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Zuki Mohd Ali, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

While giving an analogy of a large orchestra, Sultan Nazrin said each musical instrument has its own sound, whether by blowing, pressing, stroking or beating and none of them is deemed insignificant or unimportant.

“A great orchestra conductor appreciates every sound from every instrument. More instruments will make more sounds and a greater melody if successfully harmonised. A wise leader can learn a lot from a great orchestra conductor,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the concept of a Malaysian family is nothing new, and he believed that the concept of Keluarga Malaysia mooted by the Prime Minister refers to a very large Malaysian family.

Therefore, he said a leader of a very large family needs a high level of patience, capability, focus and willpower to discharge his duties in a fair and just manner.

“The bigger the family, the more complex the challenges will be as more family members mean more voices to be heard, and more requirements and needs to be fulfilled,” he said.

In his address, Sultan Nazrin also expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister and the entire Malaysian Cabinet for all the cooperation given to him in exercising the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The ruler also express similar appreciation to Chief Secretary to the Government and government officials who had provided him with information and advice before making any decision.

“The same goes to Istana Negara officials and staff who had made it easy for me to exercise the duties of the Head of State.

“May the harmonious ties between Istana Negara and Putrajaya continue to persist in the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin is performing the duties of the King from Sept 18 during Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Sultan Nazrin will end the duties at midnight tonight. — Bernama