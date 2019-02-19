Perak Bersatu Youth Chief reacts to accusations against leadership

IPOH: A Perak Bersatu leader today described as irresponsible regarding the accusations made against the party leadership following the dissolution of 13 party divisional committees in the state.

Perak Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said everyone in the party should accept the decision and place party and member interests above theirs.

“The dissolution of the committees in several divisions, including the divisions comprising those making the accusations, was due to the weakness of the divisional leaders,” he said in a statement.

Last Sunday, eight Bersatu divisional leaders in the state refused to accept the notice of dissolution of their divisional committees, namely Beruas, Bagan Serai, Lenggong, Gerik, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Batu Gajah and Larut.

On Feb 12, Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix), who is the Menteri Besar, said the dissolution was decided at a meeting of the party’s Supreme Leadership Council on Jan 29 in a move to streamline the party administrative machinery. — Bernama