Perak cops arrest 150 involved in illegal gambling

IPOH: In 124 raids over six days, Perak police arrested 150 people believed to be involved in illegal gambling activities nationwide.

State deputy police chief Datuk Lim Hong Shuan said the raids were carried out from June 17 and ended yesterday, of which 15 raids were carried out by state criminal investigation department, 13 each by the Ipoh and Taiping district police headquarters, Hilir Perak (12) and eight each by Manjung and Muallim.

Meanwhile, seven raids each were conducted by the district police in Sungai Siput, Kampar and Perak Tengah (7); six each by Tapah, Kuala Kangsar, Batu Gajah, Kerian and Gerik and two raids each conducted by IPD Selama and Pengkalan Hulu.

“From the raids, a total of 150 arrests were made, with cash seized amounting to RM30,946,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Lim said 79 raids involved illegal gambling, online gambling (28); horse-racing bookies (16) and a raid involving gambling in the building.

Lim said police will continue to monitor illegal gambling at family entertainment centres or premises used for online gambling, or gambling activities using computers or laptops.

“Follow-up action will also be taken if there is any information relating to this activity either in the premises or in a free space,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said the crime index in the state recorded a decrease of 2,366 cases from Jan 1 to yesterday compared to 2,445 cases, for the same period last year. - Bernama