GOPENG: Perak Fama (Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority) is targeting RM3 million in sales from the Fruit, Flower and Food Festival or FamaFest 2019 to be held here from July 25 to 29.

Its deputy director (Development), Idris Tahir said this was based on the sales target of RM2.2 million achieved last year.

He said the festival, to be held at the Rural Transformation Centre here, was expected to draw some 330,000 visitors.

“Over 800 types of popular food and drinks from Perak, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, such as ais Milo kepal, rojak pasembor, apam balik 46 perisa, masak lemak cili api, nasi dagang, nasi ganja, daging salai, kacang pool and laksa sarang will be available.

“There will also be 818 species of orchids and other flowers, as well as 88 tonnes of local fruits including durian, rambutan, langsat, cempedak and mangosteen sold at this five-day festival,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

Idris said the festival would also feature various exhibitions, besides sale of ornamental fishes and pet animals, as well as stage performances including dikir barat, buskers and religious talks.

He said the FamaFest, held annually, could help increase the income of farmers and entrepreneurs, and ensure that agriculture and agro-based products could be obtained by consumers at affordable prices. — Bernama