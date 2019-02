IPOH: The Perak Forestry Department has strongly denied allegations that the department had issued threats against the Orang Asli in Kampung Tasik Cunex in Gerik, during a recent gathering session with the community.

Perak State Forestry Department director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said the personnel from the department had gone to the village to inform the residents about logging activities in the nearby area.

“The investigation found that the Perak Forestry Department officials had met with the Orang Asli community recently to provide information on logging activities in nearby areas.

“In the course of dealing with protests by the Orang Asli community in Perak, the State Forestry Department has never used any threats or violence against any party,“ he said in a press statement, here today.

He was commenting on a report by a media portal over claims by the Orang Asli community that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government had encroached on their customary land for logging activities since Jan 18.

The Orang Asli also claimed they were threatened by the logging firm and the Perak Forestry Department after they decided to block the route of timber trailers heading out of the forest.

Mohamed Zin said, however, the department was ready to assist in investigations following a police report lodged by representatives of the Orang Asli community from the village. — Bernama