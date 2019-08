PARIT BUNTAR: The Perak government plans to set up a special fund under the upcoming budget to help athletes and former athletes affected by disasters including fire.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the fund was aimed at easing the burden on athletes and former athletes who had contributed to the state.

“Although there is an emergency provision to help athletes, a special fund to help them needs to be discussed and refined in the upcoming state budget,” he said at a press conference after handing-over aid of RM3,000 to state Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2019 handball athlete Nur Fazira Mohd Nor in Kuala Bagan Tiang near here today.

Nur Fazira and her family were left with only the clothes on their back when a fire destroyed their house at about 7.30pm on Monday. — Bernama